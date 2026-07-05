Upcoming Rs 3k cr Shivpuri unit will be linked to Uttar Pradesh defence corridor, says Scindia

GWALIOR, Jul 4: The Rs 3000 crore defence sector unit to be set up in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh will be connected to the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor, which will mark the beginning of a new chapter of development in the region, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Saturday.

The ground-breaking event of the unit, which is being being established through the Adani Group, will be held on Sunday in the presence of MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, he added.

"A historic initiative has been taken in collaboration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. On Sunday, the Chief Minister and Karan Adani of the Adani Group will participate in the ground-breaking ceremony of this Rs 3000 crore defence plant. It will be connected to Uttar Pradesh defence corridor," Scindia told reporters.

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This will accelerate the region's development and further advance its industrialisation, he said.

With the establishment of the defence plant, the country's brave soldiers will receive new technology weapons, the Union minister and Guna Lok Sabha MP asserted.

"During the time of my father, Madhavrao Scindia, a Mirage 2000 Air Force aircraft centre was established in Maharajpura in Gwalior," Scindia said.

Speaking on the Datia bypoll, Scindia said the BJP has begun preparations for it.

The development that is taking place in Madhya Pradesh will also take place in Datia, he said, adding that he had got an airport sanctioned for the area.

"Development and progress are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goals. Every citizen will contribute to this," he added.

The by-election to the Datia assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh will be held on July 30 and the results will be declared on August 3.

The bypoll is being held following the termination of the assembly membership of Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti after a court in Delhi sentenced him to three years imprisonment in a cheating case.

In the 2023 assembly elections, Bharti had defeated senior BJP leader and then home minister Narottam Mishra by a margin of over 7,500 votes. (PTI)