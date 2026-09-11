Upcoming Delhi Conclave speakers include 3 Nobel Laureates, several international experts: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Sept 10: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, today disclosed that ESTIC-2026 (Emerging Science, Technology & Innovation Conclave) will be held from 27-29 October 2026 at Bharat Mandapam with inauguration by PM Narendra Modi and the eminent faculty speakers will include three Nobel Laureates, Prof. Joachim Frank, Sir Richard J. Roberts and Prof. Kostya Novoselov, in addition to several international award winning experts.

Addressing the Curtain Raiser of ESTIC-2026, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that with science and technology evolving at unprecedented speed, the ecosystem must increasingly draw upon expertise from management, communication and other domains alongside scientific capabilities.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh said ESTIC was conceived last year as part of a new approach to bring together multiple components of the science and technology ecosystem on a common platform rather than having several fragmented events throughout the year. He said the Conclave provides an opportunity for closer interaction among researchers, innovators, startups, entrepreneurs, industry and policymakers, with the objective of creating a more integrated ecosystem for science and technology.

The Minister said, time has come for breaking institutional silos and creating stronger linkages between scientific research, StartUps, industry, markets and society to accelerate innovation and translate India's scientific capabilities into wider economic and societal impact.

Dr Jitendra Singh said the theme of ESTIC-2026: "Creative Minds, Catalyzing Science, Empowering Technologies", captures the importance of creativity and imagination in scientific innovation. Dr. Singh said creativity and imagination strengthen innovative capabilities, while an enabling ecosystem is necessary to translate ideas into meaningful outcomes.

Referring to India's startup growth, Dr. Jitendra Singh said the country had around 350-400 StartUps in 2014, whereas the number has now crossed 2.3 lakh, making India the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. He said more than 50-60 per cent of startups are now coming from small towns and not metros, reflecting the widening reach of entrepreneurship and innovation across the country. He said such emerging StartUps deserve greater access to experts, entrepreneurs, business leaders and markets to scale up.

The Minister said future editions of ESTIC could bring in management and communication institutions more extensively. Management expertise can help startups and potential entrepreneurs develop strategies for market access, while communication expertise can help take scientific achievements to young people and wider sections of society through the language and mediums they understand.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the Government's efforts to create such an enabling ecosystem include initiatives such as the National Research Foundation and the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund. He said the convergence of different ministries and stakeholders can help strengthen the journey from research and innovation to technology development, entrepreneurship and market applications.

The Minister also referred to India's recent achievements in emerging areas of science and technology, including the Deep Ocean Mission and the country's expanding focus on the blue economy. Referring to the launch of India's first indigenous research vessel, he said India is now moving in a major way to explore the opportunities offered by the blue economy. He also cited achievements in space and biotechnology as examples of the scale of India's expanding scientific capabilities.

The Curtain Raiser was attended by Prof. Ajay K. Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India; Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General, CSIR; Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology; Shri S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; and Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, besides senior officials and representatives of participating ministries and departments.

The three-day Conclave will feature plenary talks, 12 thematic technical sessions, panel discussions, presentations by science and technology leaders and deep-tech startups, exhibitions, poster presentations and B2B/B2G connect meetings. The thematic areas span emerging fields including advanced manufacturing, energy technologies, synthetic biology, ocean and maritime technologies, quantum communication, semiconductors, agri-tech, generative and autonomous AI, robotics, advanced healthcare, immersive technologies and space science.

Three Nobel laureates: Prof. Joachim Frank, Sir Richard J. Roberts and Prof. Kostya Novoselov, are among the eminent scientific personalities participating in ESTIC-2026. The Conclave will also feature a technology-oriented exhibition showcasing India's emerging startup and deep-tech ecosystem, which will be open to the public from the second day.