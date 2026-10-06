UP sterilises, vaccinates over 75,000 dogs in 5.5 months

LUCKNOW, Oct 5 : As many as 75,006 dogs have been sterilised and vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh between April 1 and September 15 this year under the Animal Birth Control programme, officials said on Monday.

The data was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S P Goyal on the implementation of the National Livestock Digital Mission (NDLM), according to an official release.

The meeting reviewed digital livestock records on the Bharat Pashudhan app, registration of street dogs and progress under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

"It was informed during the meeting that the ABC programme is being regularly conducted in all 17 municipal corporations of the state. From April 1 to September 15, 2026, 75,006 dogs have been sterilised and vaccinated," the release stated.

The state has completed 99.85 per cent of the process of appointing nodal officers at the panchayat level and 92.28 per cent at the ward level in urban areas, the release said.

The appointment of nodal officers at the state, district and block levels has been completed 100 per cent, it said.

Goyal directed officials to complete the appointment of nodal officers in urban local bodies and gram panchayats within three days and ensure their IDs are created to speed up data uploading on the Bharat Pashudhan app.

He also directed officials to ensure 100 per cent and quality uploading of livestock data on the app and regular monitoring of the information.

After the nodal mechanism is put in place, mapping of stray animals should begin immediately, he said.

Goyal also directed officials to expedite the appointment of a ward local nodal officer in every ward to ensure effective monitoring and data management related to livestock and street dogs in urban areas.

He stressed better coordination among officials at the state, district and local levels and called for time-bound and result-oriented implementation of the mission.

The chief secretary also directed regular review and monitoring of pending work to ensure progress within stipulated timelines.

Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry, Mukesh Kumar Meshram and other senior officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting. (PTI)