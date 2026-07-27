Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / UP Man Impersonating CRPF Personnel Apprehended Along Route To Amarnath

UP Man Impersonating CRPF Personnel Apprehended Along Route To Amarnath

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: A man from Uttar Pradesh, impersonating a CRPF personnel, was apprehended by security forces on Monday at Domail along the Baltal routes to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. Harvinder...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:31 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File Pic

SRINAGAR, Jul 27: A man from Uttar Pradesh, impersonating a CRPF personnel, was apprehended by security forces on Monday at Domail along the Baltal routes to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

Harvinder Kumar, a resident of Agra, was apprehended by security personnel at Domail Gate as he was found carrying a fake CRPF identity card and wearing a uniform of the para-military force, they said.

He was handed over to the Police Post at Baltal for questioning and further legal action, the officials said. (Agencies)

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra