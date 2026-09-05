UP: 'Illegal' mosque inside Saharanpur collectorate complex razed amid heavy police deployment

SAHARANPUR (UP), Sep 5: An illegally-constructed mosque located within the premises of the district collectorate office here was demolished early Saturday amid heavy police deployment, with opposition parties accusing the government of "politics of hate" and weakening social harmony.

The action followed an earlier demolition order issued by the Saharanpur city magistrate who declared the structure illegal. Subsequently, the mosque committee moved the district court against the order, which on September 2 rejected its appeal, paving the way for demolition, a district administration official said.

The collectorate complex turned into a fortress Saturday morning as all five entrances were closed down while the general public, including lawyers, were not allowed to enter. (PTI)