LUCKNOW, Aug 27: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday said the Uttar Pradesh Government's announcement to provide jobs to 1 lakh youths over the next six months appeared motivated by the assembly polls due early next year.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said people were eagerly awaiting an announcement on recruitment for reserved posts for SCs, STs and OBCs.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the State Government would provide appointment letters to 1 lakh youths over the next six months.

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He also said that more than 9.3 lakh youths had been provided Government jobs by his Government through a transparent and non-discriminatory process since 2017.

Reacting to the announcement, Mayawati said, "The Uttar Pradesh Government's announcement to provide government jobs to 1 lakh youths in the next six months, although a belated correct step, appears more to be an electoral move."

The move would be welcome if the appointments were completed on time and remained free from the "curse of paper leaks and corruption", she said.

She added that people were eagerly awaiting a Government announcement on recruitment for the backlog of vacancies for reserved posts for SCs, STs and OBCs.

On school education, Mayawati said the BSP had been consistently demanding improvement in the state of school education across Uttar Pradesh and the country.

She said the "minor but noticeable movement" at the Government level, possibly under pressure from Gen Z and Gen Alpha, would be welcome if it reflected a genuine intent to improve school education.

Mayawati demanded that the Government revive around 30,000 schools that had been closed, saying this would also be in the public interest.

On women's welfare, she said free bus travel for elderly women was not enough.

"Governments need to work with the right intent and policy to protect women from exploitation, atrocities and harassment in every field, while also ensuring their safety, dignity and self-reliance," she said.

Adityanath on Wednesday launched the 'Lokmata Ahilyabai Matrushakti Yatra' scheme to provide free bus travel to elderly women in Uttar Pradesh and said it was aimed at facilitating mobility and greater independence for women aged 60 and above. (PTI)