LUCKNOW, Jun 30 : The Uttar Pradesh government today dismissed reports suggesting that the ashes of Dr B.R. Ambedkar would be shifted from their present location, terming such claims "baseless and misleading".

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said neither the Culture Department nor the state government had taken any decision to relocate Babasaheb's ashes, pointing that the asthi kalash remains safely preserved at its existing site.

The clarification comes even as work on the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial and Cultural Centre at Aishbagh in Lucknow enters its final phase.

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The minister said the government remains committed to preserving Ambedkar's legacy and is developing the memorial as a major centre of cultural and social awareness. Exterior development works, including the fa ade, landscaping and public spaces, are being carried out at a cost of Rs Rs16.20 crore, with nearly 85 per cent of the work completed.

Officials said the boundary wall, stone cladding, entrance gates, guard rooms, ceremonial gateway and the pedestal for Ambedkar's statue have largely been completed. Work on internal roads, drainage, murals and landscaping is progressing according to schedule.

The main memorial complex, developed at a cost of Rs43.69 crore, has already been completed. It includes the main building, office block, basement, statue foundation, substation, pump room, internal roads, sewer network and other core infrastructure.

An additional Rs44.43-crore project to develop a 500-seat auditorium and complete its interior and exterior works has achieved nearly 90 per cent physical progress. Meanwhile, the museum's interior development has been completed at a cost of Rs3.24 crore, with the overall project targeted for completion by July 31.

Jaiveer Singh said Dr B.R. Ambedkar's legacy would continue to be preserved with the dignity it deserves and appealed to the public not to believe unverified reports regarding the asthi kalash.

"Our government is fully committed to preserving Babasaheb's legacy. People should not pay heed to misleading reports. The memorial and cultural centre are progressing as planned, while the ashes remain completely safe at their present location," he added.

*UNI)