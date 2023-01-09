UP: Four die, 6 injured as bus collides with truck

UNNAO, Jan 9: Four Nepali citizens were killed and six others were injured when a bus from Gujarat collided with a truck due to fog on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Auras area of Unnao district here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, a police officer said here.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shahi Shekhar Singh said that the incident occurred when a Lakhimpur Kheri bound bus from Rajkot in Gujarat collided with the truck from the rear side. “While three bus passengers were killed on the spot, one succumbed to injuries at the district hospital.

Six passengers were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the district hospital,” he said. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Hasanganj Ankit Shukla said that the victims have been identified as Nirmala (25), Chandra Saud (50), Lalit Saud (35) and bus driver Sajid.

“Those, who were killed in the accident, were residents of Tiakpur in Kailali district in Nepal.”Those, who sustained minor injuries, have been put stay in a marriage hall. Alternative arrangements are being made to drop them at their destination,” he said. (UNI)