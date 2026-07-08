UP CM Yogi launches cashless medical scheme for 1.2 million teachers

Varanasi July 8: Launching the Chief Minister Teachers Cashless Medical Scheme for 1.2 million teachers and their dependants, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a Rs 1,200 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for the parents of 11 million students.

The scheme will extend social security benefits to 1 million teachers and contractual employees.

The state government also transferred Rs 1,200 through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts of parents of 11 million students for the purchase of uniforms, shoes, socks, sweaters, school bags, and stationery.

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A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the State Bank of India to provide social security benefits to 1 million teachers and contractual employees, including life insurance, personal accident insurance, disability cover, and air accident insurance.

Twelve principals and headmasters of nationally recognised clean and green schools were honoured at the event.

State Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh said the scheme fulfils the long-standing demand of teachers for cashless medical treatment and will enable them to focus on educating children without worrying about healthcare expenses.

Under the DBT initiative, Rs 1,200 was directly transferred to the accounts of parents of 11 million students to help them purchase essential educational items for their children.

Under the Government of India's Clean and Green School Scheme, 12 schools in Uttar Pradesh received the national-level 'Clean School Award'.

The minister said the school dropout rate, which stood at 15 per cent in 2017, has declined to less than 3 per cent in 2026. He also said all Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas in the state have been upgraded to the senior secondary (Class XII) level. (Agencies)