UP CM urges teachers to combat misinformation, guide students towards credible sources

AGRA (UP), July 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged teachers and educational institutions to play a proactive role in combating misinformation and guide students towards credible sources, warning that social media misuse was being used to spread hatred and instability in society.

Addressing a function in Agra after launching the Mukhyamantri Shikshak Cashless Chikitsa Yojana for teachers and staff of higher educational institutions, he said India's adversaries are using technology and financial backing to spread falsehoods and divide society, making it imperative for educational institutions to prepare students to identify misinformation.

The chief minister said forces opposed to India's progress were using digital platforms to create confusion and social discord.

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"A confused society ultimately harms itself. Our educational institutions will have to stand against every conspiracy that seeks to create instability in India," he said.

Adityanath said the growing reliance of young people on smartphones and social media for news had made it easier for misinformation to spread unchecked.

"Today, around 80 per cent of the youth rely on smartphones for information about the country and the world. Everything available on Google or social media doesn't need to be authentic."

He contrasted social media with traditional journalism and said newspapers had played a key role during the freedom movement due to editorial accountability.

"Print media played a major role in raising public awareness during the freedom struggle. There was accountability -- the reporter and editor were known. But on social media, anyone can create an anonymous account and spread hatred," he said.

The chief minister said teachers should encourage students to verify information, develop reading habits and spend more time in libraries rather than depending solely on social media platforms.

"Teachers should upload good content, motivate students and make them aware of what is true and what is false. Students should develop the habit of reading reference books in addition to their textbooks and spend minimum time on misleading social media platforms."

He said artificial intelligence and social media were essential tools that could not be ignored, but stressed they must be used responsibly.

"Social media platforms and artificial intelligence are today's necessities. We cannot remain behind or turn away from them. But we must learn how to use them for the welfare of society and the nation."

Calling teachers the architects of society, the chief minister said every student possessed talent that could be nurtured with proper guidance and urged educational institutions to prepare young people to think critically and serve the nation. (PTI)