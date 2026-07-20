UP CM, deputy CMs pay tributes to revolutionary Mangal Pandey

LUCKNOW, Jul 19: Uttar Pradesh chief minister and deputy ministers paid tributes to revolutionary Mangal Pandey on Sunday on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X in Hindi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Humble tributes on the birth anniversary of the immortal revolutionary Mangal Pandey, a pioneer of India's First War of Independence. He ignited a spirit of resistance against foreign rule that gave a new direction to the freedom movement. His supreme sacrifice for the motherland will always inspire the nation."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said his supreme sacrifice will "forever flame the patriotism of every Indian". In a post on X in Hindi, he said, "Salutations on the birth anniversary of the immortal martyr Mangal Pandey --- a brave son of Mother India who sounded the bugle of the 1857 revolution! His supreme sacrifice, dedicated to the nation's freedom, will forever kindle the flame of patriotism in the life of every Indian."

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Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also paid his tributes to Mangal Pandey.

A soldier in the Bengal army of the East India Company, Pandey became the face of Indian soldiers' rebellion against British rule in 1857 in what came to be described by many historians as India's first war of independence. (PTI)