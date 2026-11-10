UP CM Adityanath lights lamp in memory of martyrs at Gorakhnath temple

GORAKHPUR (UP), Nov 9 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday lit a lamp in the memory of martyrs at the Gorakhnath temple, and paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, officials said.

The event titled 'Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam' commenced with Adityanath, the Gorakshpeethadhishwar or head priest of the Gorakhnath Math, lighting a lamp near the Bhim Sarovar where he offered floral tributes to the photographs of the martyrs.

The temple premises was illuminated with 11,000 earthen lamps for the event organised by the Bhojpuri Association of India (BHAI), which also included a cultural program at the open-air theatre on the temple premises, an official statement said.

Folk singer Rakesh Srivastava, the president of the Bhojpuri Association of India, presented a memento to the chief minister in the presence of Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, and MLAs Fateh Bahadur Singh, Vipin Singh and Pradeep Shukla, among others, it said. (PTI)