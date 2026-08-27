UP-AGREES to boost farm productivity, incomes in 28 districts: Adityanath

LUCKNOW, Aug 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said partnerships with Google and Network for Humanity, ITC and Aquabridge under the World Bank-funded UP-AGREES project will help increase agricultural productivity and farmers' incomes in 21 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and seven districts of Bundelkhand.

The memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed in the chief minister's presence with the Uttar Pradesh Diversified Agriculture Support Project (UPDASP) under the UP-AGREES initiative, according to an official statement.

"UP-AGREES is an important initiative to take agriculture in the state from productivity towards prosperity and the future economy. Its objective is not only to increase production, but also to simultaneously strengthen farmers' income, the climate resilience of farming, value addition and rural entrepreneurship," Adityanath said.

Advertisement

The approximately Rs 4,000-crore World Bank-supported project is being implemented in 123 development blocks across 28 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand.

It aims to benefit 10 lakh farmers, 35,000 fish farmers and three lakh women, covering around six lakh hectares, he said.

"Under the project, 1.75 lakh hectares have been covered in Kharif 2026. In the Rabi crop (2026-27) as well, the target is to increase the productivity of wheat, peas, gram, lentils and mustard, among others, across 1.75 lakh hectares," he said.

Through its partnership with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), the project is promoting scientific and climate-resilient farming.

Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) is being experimented with across 3,000 hectares in the kharif season.

According to the statement, Adityanath said the partnership with Google and Network for Humanity would develop an Open Network for Agriculture, enabling farmers to access weather, market prices, soil information, agricultural advisories and agri-tech services through a single interface instead of multiple platforms.

Under the partnership with ITC, climate-resilient commodity clusters for paddy and wheat are being developed, with expansion of climate-smart agriculture across more than two lakh acres proposed.

A 1,500-acre paddy cluster has also been proposed in Bahraich.

The government aims to increase farmers' income per acre by 20-30 per cent, reduce urea use by 25 per cent and achieve 25-30 per cent savings in labour and irrigation, he said.

Under the Aquabridge partnership, the government will promote technology-driven aquaculture, including AI-based management, automatic feeding and training. An integrated aquaculture project is being developed across 60 acres in Unnao.

"The 21st century will be driven not only by soil and weather, but also by data science, science and technology and market intelligence. With UP-AGREES, the state government is preparing agriculture for this future," Adityanath added. (PTI)