UP: 189 foreign buyers visit carpet expo in Bhadohi over first two days

BHADOHI (UP), Oct 5 : As many as 189 foreign buyers from several countries visited the stalls at the India Carpet Expo 2026 in Bhadohi during the first two days of the four-day event and placed orders for Indian carpets, a senior official said on Monday.

Carpet Export Promotion Council Chairman Mukesh Kumar Gomber said 189 foreign buyers had visited the 250 stalls at the exhibition by the second day of the expo, which is being held from October 4 to 7.

He said 211 buyer agents representing foreign buyers in India had also attended the expo.

A total of 450 foreign buyers from 65 countries have been invited to the exhibition, including 106 buyers from 11 BRICS countries, Gomber said.

Indian carpet manufacturers and exporters are showcasing new collections featuring different sizes, designs, colours and quality at their stalls, he said.

The expo was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

The event, the 50th edition of the international carpet fair, has brought together exhibitors and foreign buyers from across the world, providing Indian manufacturers and artisans a platform to connect with international markets.

Bhadohi's carpet industry has also been identified under the Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Product initiative, with the state government highlighting the sector's role in connecting local artisans with markets, designs and technology. (PTI)