Untapped Tourism Treasure

Jammu and Kashmir has long sold itself to the world as paradise on earth, yet the tourist's imagination rarely travels beyond Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg. The hills of Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar and Doda hold scenery that would hold its own against any celebrated destination: chains of pristine lakes, waterfalls, high meadows and fast-flowing rivers. Yet these places remain little known even within J&K, let alone nationally or internationally. It is a striking failure of imagination and execution. The latest example comes from Budhal in Rajouri. The Government has acknowledged the potential of seven high-altitude lakes, Smart Sar in particular, but says it will take up their development "as per feasibility" and "availability of funds". Kesri Hill, Nangathub and Nambal receive the same treatment, with development made conditional on funds and approvals. A three-day trekking programme on World Tourism Day last year, some flex hoardings and a few social media posts are welcome, but they amount to publicity, not development. No time-bound roadmap exists for any of these sites.

This sits uneasily with repeated official announcements about developing alternative destinations so that J&K tourism is not confined to three or four places. The cost of that confinement is visible every peak summer, when Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg regularly receive far more visitors than they can optimally absorb. Congested roads, overstretched hotels and jostling crowds mean tourists cannot enjoy the spots they came for. Dispersing visitors across the Union Territory would relieve this pressure and spread the economic benefits to all the areas that need them.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has repeatedly stressed that J&K should pursue value-rich tourism rather than raw numbers. History, trekking, camping, fishing, and quiet immersion in nature, far from the hustle and bustle, particularly attract foreign visitors. A series of lakes, forested ridges and rivers suitable for rafting is precisely what such travellers seek. For these activities, local youth can be trained as guides. Tented camps with bonfires, wayside restaurants serving Indian and international cuisine, boating and rafting, and homestays can all be managed locally, with income staying in the community. What is missing is not resources but vision and the will to act.

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The funding argument also deserves scrutiny. Development authorities have habitually surrendered part of their allocated budgets, while the lack of funds is cited as the chief obstacle to progress. Both cannot be true at once. Meanwhile, the Centre's push through NITI Aayog's "Divya Bharat: A Window to the Soul of India", which showcases Budhal Valley as an emerging eco-tourism destination and also mentions Darhal Valley and Kotranka, offers a rare opening. A purposeful, well-prepared, detailed project report could attract substantial funding. National recognition is worth little if the Union Territory does not follow it with a concrete plan.

An occasional trekking camp cannot make a tourist destination. Regular trekking programmes for school and university students could provide the starting footfall, and spontaneous Instagram reels from young trekkers can generate the buzz that no official campaign achieves. As infrastructure improves and numbers grow, weekend services can run from the Jammu/Katra railway station, followed by organised interstate tours with fixed days for each destination. Local tour operators have a major part to play here. If J&K operators can organise Shri Mata Vaishno Devi yatras for pilgrims from Gujarat, Maharashtra and even South India, there is no reason they cannot be brought in to market these hill destinations as well. The Government should facilitate such partnerships actively.

Of course, security clearances for each site must be secured, and visiting seasons matched to the weather. Adventure activities must be regulated, and sanitation, safety arrangements and the protection of fragile ecosystems cannot be afterthoughts. By common reckoning, more than ninety per cent of J&K's tourism potential remains unexplored. Unless the Government changes its approach to alternative destinations, especially in the Jammu division, the tourism landscape will not change appreciably. For Rajouri-Poonch and Doda-Kishtwar, with little scope for industrial development, tourism could be the mainstay of the economy, bringing jobs in homestays, transport, guiding, handicrafts and adventure services. It is a question of a little development and a lot of exposure. "Feasibility" and "availability of funds" must stop serving as polite words for inaction.