Unprecedented security clampdown in Delhi

45 metro stns shut, Internet suspended

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 :

An unprecedented security clampdown has been enforced in the Capital ahead of Saturday, after Delhi Police denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar, with the deployment of 25,000 police and paramilitary personnel, closure of 45 metro stations, suspension of internet services and intensive checks at city's border points, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations.

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According to police, the elaborate security arrangements are aimed at preventing protesters from staging an unauthorised sit-in at Jantar Mantar and to maintain law and order across the city amid the possibility of large-scale mobilisation of people.

Internet services will be suspended within a 4-kilometre radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10, sources said. The Union home ministry has approved the decision, they said. The suspension will apply to all mobile internet services. Internet services in the rest of Delhi will remain unaffected, they said.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones to strengthen security arrangements and maintain law and order. Each of the 20 zones will be monitored by a Joint Commissioner of Police, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police to ensure close supervision of the security arrangements, the sources said.

Special Commissioners of Police heading various units will also closely monitor the zones and coordinate with senior officers whenever required to respond to any law-and-order situation, they added.

Addressing a press conference, Joint Commissioner Nupur Prasad said on Friday that police have denied permission for the proposed October 10 demonstration, citing the short notice given for the event and alleged violations of rules and directions during an earlier protest.

She said the application seeking permission for the demonstration was submitted on October 7, just three days before the proposed gathering, adding that according to rules, such applications have to be submitted at least 10 days in advance

Police said the application did not meet the stipulated notice period and that the conduct of the July demonstration had raised concerns over compliance with directions issued by authorities.

The restrictions have been proposed in view of the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Kumar is facing allegations of voter-list tampering under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and of bypassing his two colleagues to alter Form 6, a key document to register as a voter.

As part of the security arrangements, Delhi Police conducted mock drills at several locations.

More than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces are expected to be involved in the security arrangements.

Liquor shops across Delhi have been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and 10 as a preventive measure.

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed from 9 pm on Friday till further notice.

Earlier, 57 metro stations were listed to be closed.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), restrictions will also continue on October 10, with interchange facility remaining available at all the affected stations except for the New Delhi metro station.

Other prominent stations where entry and exit gates will remain closed include Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas and INA.

The list also includes Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Azadpur, Kashmere Gate and Shivaji Stadium, among others.

Railway services are also expected to be disrupted, with several trains scheduled to arrive at or depart from New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday reported cancelled.

The restrictions are intended to prevent large groups from converging on sensitive locations and moving towards areas where demonstrations are not permitted.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to all the states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police to prevent protesters from mobilising towards the national capital for the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the SIR exercise.

The MHA has asked the states and UTs to coordinate with Delhi Police to operationalise immediate preventive measures in light of attempts by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters to try "unauthorised entry from various states/UTs into Delhi to disturb public peace and order".

In the letter issued to all the DGPs of states, the Union home secretary said that continuous and real-time intelligence sharing must be maintained between the state and UT intelligence agencies, border transit authorities, and Delhi Police to ensure coordinated action.

"The ministry views the maintenance of law and order and public order as a non-negotiable constitutional imperative. Strict and uncompromising execution of the above is solicited to uphold the rule of law," it said.

The home secretary drew attention to the "grave law and order and public order implications arising from the proposed mass mobilisation by the CJP at Jantar Mantar on October 10". (PTI)