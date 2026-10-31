Manik Batra

aprjammu@gmail.com

Jammu has long occupied a paradoxical position in the tourism map of India. It is one of the most important gateways to Jammu and Kashmir, a major pilgrimage centre and a city with a remarkable cultural and historical legacy. Yet, despite these advantages, Jammu is still too often viewed primarily as a transit point-a place through which travellers pass on their way to Vaishno Devi or the Kashmir Valley.

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That perception needs to change.

Jammu has all the ingredients required to emerge as a major tourism destination in its own right. What is required now is a shift in the way the region is positioned, marketed and developed.

The opportunity is not simply to attract more tourists to Jammu. The larger opportunity is to persuade visitors to stay longer, explore more and spend more within the Jammu region.

Beyond the gateway

The first step towards unlocking Jammu's tourism potential is to move beyond the traditional idea of Jammu as a gateway.

The region offers an unusually diverse tourism basket. Its identity encompasses spirituality, history, architecture, culture, nature, adventure, food and the mountains. Jammu city itself is associated with landmarks such as Bahu Fort and its temple complex, while the wider region opens up towards destinations such as Mansar, Surinsar, Patnitop and Sanasar. The official tourism network lists a broad range of destinations across the Jammu region, demonstrating that the tourism geography extends considerably beyond the city and the Vaishno Devi pilgrimage circuit.

This diversity is perhaps Jammu's greatest tourism asset.

A family visiting for pilgrimage can potentially be encouraged to spend another day exploring the city's heritage. A young traveller can be offered adventure activities in the mountains. A couple can be marketed a nature-and-leisure weekend around the lakes and hill destinations. A heritage enthusiast can be introduced to the Dogra legacy. A food traveller can discover the region's distinctive cuisine.

The question, therefore, is not whether Jammu has attractions.

The question is whether these attractions are being brought together into compelling tourism experiences.

The pilgrimage advantage

Jammu possesses something that most emerging tourism destinations spend years trying to build: a large and established visitor base.

The Vaishno Devi pilgrimage gives the region enormous visibility and brings millions of visitors into the wider Jammu tourism ecosystem. Yet pilgrimage traffic and tourism are not necessarily the same thing.

The challenge-and opportunity-is to convert a portion of pilgrimage visitors into leisure visitors.

Someone travelling to Katra does not necessarily have to leave Jammu after completing the pilgrimage. With better packaging and promotion, the same visitor could be encouraged to discover Jammu city, its temples, heritage buildings, local markets, food and nearby natural attractions.

This could create a new tourism model: pilgrimage plus leisure.

Rather than treating religious tourism and leisure tourism as separate markets, Jammu can integrate them into a single regional tourism experience.

The Dogra heritage opportunity

Perhaps one of Jammu's most underutilised tourism assets is its history.

The Dogra heritage gives Jammu a distinctive identity that cannot simply be replicated by another Himalayan destination. Forts, palaces, temples, museums, traditional settlements, art, cuisine and cultural traditions can together form a powerful heritage-tourism circuit.

Bahu Fort is already an established landmark of Jammu. The city's heritage landscape can potentially be connected with other historical and cultural attractions to create curated walking tours, museum circuits, architectural trails, evening heritage experiences and cultural festivals. Heritage tourism also has an important economic characteristic: it encourages visitors to engage with local businesses.

A visitor who comes only to see a monument may spend relatively little. A visitor who participates in a heritage walk, eats local food, purchases handicrafts and stays overnight contributes to a much wider tourism economy.

Nature and adventure

Jammu's tourism story should not end with temples and heritage.

The transition from the plains into the Himalayan landscape creates enormous possibilities for nature and adventure tourism.

Patnitop is already recognised as a major hill destination, situated in the Lower Himalayan range at an elevation of around 2,024 metres. Nearby Sanasar provides another dimension, with its meadows, forests, mountain scenery and adventure activities.

The region's potential extends into trekking, camping, paragliding, cycling, nature trails, wellness retreats and family-oriented outdoor experiences.

Sanasar's experience demonstrates what is possible. The destination has been promoted for paragliding and camping, and its surrounding landscape offers opportunities for walks and outdoor recreation.

The next stage should be to develop a network of experiences, rather than isolated attractions.

The missing ingredient: dwell time

One of the most important indicators of a successful tourism destination is not simply the number of tourists who arrive.

It is how long they stay.

Jammu therefore needs to move from a "footfall" approach to a "dwell-time" approach.

If a visitor currently spends only a few hours or a single night in the region, the objective should be to create reasons for a two-night, three-night or even longer stay.

This requires better tourism circuits.

Imagine a three-day Jammu itinerary combining heritage and food on Day One, pilgrimage and cultural experiences on Day Two, and nature or adventure around Patnitop and Sanasar on Day Three.

Such packaging changes the tourism proposition completely.

Infrastructure and private investment

The transformation cannot happen through government expenditure alone.

Jammu needs greater private-sector participation in hospitality, experiential tourism, adventure activities, restaurants, wellness, entertainment, transportation and destination management.

The Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation has itself recognised the need to augment tourism infrastructure and has explored public-private participation for tourism assets. Its earlier PPP initiative noted both the growth potential of tourism and the pressure that increasing tourist numbers place on existing facilities.

This creates an opportunity for Jammu to develop a more sophisticated tourism ecosystem.

Investment should not be limited to conventional hotels. There is scope for boutique heritage properties, eco-resorts, homestays, camping facilities, adventure parks, interpretation centres, food streets, cultural venues and professionally managed visitor experiences.

Building a Jammu brand

Ultimately, infrastructure alone will not transform tourism.

Jammu needs a strong and consistent tourism identity.

The destination must answer a simple question for a potential traveller:

Why should I spend two or three days in Jammu?

The answer cannot be merely "because it is on the way."

It should be because Jammu offers an experience that is unique-a combination of spirituality, Dogra heritage, Himalayan nature, culture, cuisine and adventure.

That is the Jammu tourism proposition.

The opportunity before Jammu is therefore much larger than increasing tourist numbers. It is about creating a tourism economy that benefits hotels, restaurants, transporters, guides, artisans, local entrepreneurs, farmers, performers and communities.

Jammu does not need to imitate Kashmir.

It needs to discover and confidently sell its own identity. The journey from gateway to destination will require coordinated planning, private investment, professional marketing and a renewed focus on visitor experience. But the foundations are already there.

The next chapter of Jammu tourism should not be about asking travellers to stop here.

It should be about giving them compelling reasons to stay.

(The writer is a young business leader from Jammu & Kashmir)