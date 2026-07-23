University Of Kashmir Postpones Examinations Scheduled For July 24 And 25 Due To Inclement Weather

Srinagar, Jul 23: The University of Kashmir has postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held on July 24 and July 25, 2026, in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions across the Kashmir Valley.

According to an official notification issued by the Office of the Assistant Controller of Examinations (Conduct), the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and convenience of students and examination staff amid adverse weather conditions.

The notification states that all examinations scheduled for 24/07/2026 and 25/07/2026 stand postponed with immediate effect. It further clarifies that the revised dates for the postponed examinations and papers will be notified separately in due course.

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The University has advised all concerned students and stakeholders to regularly check the official University of Kashmir website and official notifications for updates regarding the fresh examination schedule.(KNC)