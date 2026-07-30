University of Jammu: Crafting a new ecosystem of learning and innovation

Prof. Shyam Narayan Lal

A quiet academic transformation is unfolding at the University of Jammu-measured in its pace, yet far-reaching in its significance. Through the introduction of new courses, programmes, centres, and academic initiatives, the University is steadily widening the horizons of learning, research, and inquiry. What lends this transformation deeper meaning is the vision that guides it: a conscious movement beyond conventional disciplinary boundaries to connect knowledge with society, skill with innovation, culture with identity, and learning with purpose. Through this thoughtful and sustained journey, the University of Jammu is reimagining higher education for a rapidly changing world.

This transformation is first visible in the expansion of the University's academic and research programmes. The introduction of new Ph.D. programmes in Physical Education, Rural Studies, Journalism and Mass Communication, Engineering and Technology, and Philosophy has widened the University's research horizon. These programmes respond to areas of contemporary relevance: health and sports, rural transformation, media and communication, technological innovation, and critical philosophical inquiry. Together, they have opened new spaces for advanced scholarship and strengthened the University's role as a centre of serious research and social engagement.

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The widening of research opportunities is matched by a renewed emphasis on flexible and student-centred learning. The Four-Year Design Your Degree Programme, introduced through the Skill, Incubation, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre, is particularly significant in this unfolding journey. It marks a movement away from rigid disciplinary structures and gives students the freedom to design their own academic pathways.

The same spirit of flexibility and multidisciplinarity is reflected in the five-year Integrated Programme in Mathematical Sciences, the introduction of integrated UG-PG programmes, and the launch of new four-year undergraduate programmes in Business Administration, Computer Applications in Data Science, Political Science, and Sociology.

Alongside these programmes, the University has given renewed attention to professional and applied learning. The MBA Executive Development Programme in blended mode, M.A./M.Sc. in Disaster Management, postgraduate diploma programmes in Museology and Conservation and in the Culture and Heritage of the Jammu Region, as well as the expansion of online and distance programmes through the Centre for Distance and Online Education, have made higher education more accessible, relevant, and diversified.

This concern for access and employability is further strengthened by the establishment of the Department of Foreign Languages. By introducing certificate and diploma courses in Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, and other languages, the University is preparing students for a world in which global communication has become an essential skill.

The University's new educational vision, however, extends beyond formal programmes and classrooms. One of its most imaginative initiatives, "College on Wheels" or JK Gyanodaya Express, reflects this expanded understanding of learning. Launched as an educational rail journey for female students from universities and colleges across Jammu and Kashmir, it enabled young learners to visit places of national and educational importance across the country. Built around interdisciplinary projects on themes such as women's safety and health, cinema, railway platforms, geography, socio-politics, tourism, and culinary practices, the initiative transformed the train into a moving classroom and the nation into a living text.

If JK Gyanodaya Express carried students into the wider world, the "Lab to Land and Land to Lab" initiative brought the world of lived experience into the University's academic imagination. Inspired by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call to connect scientific research with society, the initiative seeks to take research to farmers and bring farmers into classrooms and laboratories. Departments such as Zoology, the School of Biotechnology, and Poonch Campus have taken a lead in organizing farmers' meets and practical engagements. Through this initiative, students learn that knowledge must not remain confined to journals and laboratories; it must travel to fields, villages, and communities, and return from those spaces enriched by lived experience.

The same widening of learning is visible in the University's cultural and student-centred initiatives. Goonj, the University's flagship multi-genre youth festival, has created a shared platform for creativity, collaboration, sportsmanship, cultural expression, and institutional belonging. It allows departments and students to move beyond isolated academic spaces and discover each other's strengths through exhibitions, performances, best-practice showcases, and collective participation

This dialogue between knowledge, society, and culture is also visible in the University's commitment to the Indian Knowledge System and cultural rootedness. The establishment of the Aurobindo Gyan Kendra in Dhanvantari Library reflects an effort to engage with the life, philosophy, and teachings of Maharishi Aurobindo. It creates a space for holistic education, spiritual reflection, interdisciplinary inquiry, and value-based learning. Similarly, the Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies draws from Mahatma Gandhi's enduring principles of truth, non-violence, dialogue, and peaceful conflict resolution, thereby connecting education with ethical citizenship and social harmony.

Within this larger cultural turn, the organization of Jammu Vishwavidyalaya: Sahitya-Sanskriti Samagam deserves special attention. The Samagam sought to foreground the layered cultural personality of Jammu-its languages, dialects, memories, shrines, songs, food traditions, literary practices, folk performances, crafts, and everyday traditions of coexistence. It connected students with the histories, emotions, and cultural worlds of the society from which they come.

The proposed Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence of Jammu and Kashmir adds another rich layer to this vision. Conceived as a living archive, the Centre seeks to preserve and digitize oral histories, dialects, folklore, community memories, and cultural practices. Its distinctive contribution lies in using emotional intelligence as both a framework and a method to understand grief, nostalgia, resilience, adaptation, and belonging in community narratives. This is a deeply meaningful initiative because it brings local voices, regional memories, and cultural emotions into the domain of higher education.

While these initiatives deepen the cultural and social rootedness of the University, its research and innovation ecosystem has also grown substantially. Through research funds, seed grants, and quality assurance support, the University has encouraged faculty members to pursue interdisciplinary and socially relevant research. Under the Transdisciplinary Research Scheme, projects in areas such as sustainable agriculture, marginalized communities, adolescent mental health, and other societal challenges have been supported. The association of postgraduate students with such research has further allowed young learners to participate in work that directly addresses regional and national concerns.

The University's growing research strength is further reflected in its extramural funding, international collaborations, and national partnerships. Collaborations with institutions such as Henan University of Science and Technology, China, and Luleå University of Technology, Sweden, have opened new possibilities for faculty, scholar, and student exchange. The University's participation in the ANRF-PAIR programme as a Spoke institution in collaboration with IIT Delhi further reflects its emerging research credibility at the national level.

This research momentum has also begun to translate into academic visibility and innovation. The University's increasing research citations point to a growing scholarly presence, while patents in areas such as energy storage, medical sciences, smart waste management, cybersecurity, Li-Fi communication, financial data management, biometric authentication, and healthcare devices show that innovation is becoming an integral part of the University's identity. The proposed Research Park is expected to further strengthen this ecosystem by encouraging technology development, intellectual property generation, entrepreneurship, and industry-academia collaboration.

Collectively, these initiatives reflect the University of Jammu's effort to create a cohesive and future-oriented academic ecosystem-one that links education with employability, research with social relevance, technology with innovation, and cultural awareness with civic responsibility. Anchored in the region and responsive to national priorities, the University is promoting meaningful educational change and reshaping the higher education landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

Former Professor of History, University of Jammu.

Chairperson, Anandam: The Centre for Happiness, IIM Jammu