Universities must prepare students for rapidly changing world: Sinha

LG lays foundation stone of JU's Kashmir research centre

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while referring to the growing influence of artificial intelligence, today said universities must prepare students and researchers for a rapidly changing world without losing sight of human understanding and ethical responsibility.

Advertisement

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the Kashmir Chapter of the Centre for Regional Studies, Culture, Dialects and Emotional Intelligence of the University of Jammu, Sinha said that emotional intelligence and technological capabilities were complementary and that future-ready educational institutions must promote continuous learning, adaptability, ethical awareness and multidisciplinary collaboration.

The LG described the initiative of the Jammu University as an important step towards preserving Jammu and Kashmir's linguistic, cultural and intellectual heritage.

Sinha said the Centre would bring together regional studies, cultural research, linguistic preservation and emotional intelligence to strengthen historical and human connections across the region.

He said Jammu and Kashmir's rich civilisational heritage could not be understood merely through its geographical boundaries, as its identity had evolved through centuries of languages, traditions, folklore, religious practices and shared experiences. Click here to watch video

"A region cannot be understood through geography alone. Languages, folklore, cultural practices, arts, faith, traditions and lived experiences together shape the identity of a place," he said.

The LG said integrating regional knowledge with emotional intelligence would form the foundation of the new institution and contribute towards a deeper understanding of society and its people.

Highlighting the Centre's proposed activities, Sinha said it would undertake preservation of historical manuscripts, creation of digital archives, linguistic mapping, ethnographic research and studies related to pilgrimage, tourism, mountain ecology and local entrepreneurship.

The institution would also provide fellowships to young scholars, encouraging research into the region's diverse cultural and intellectual traditions.

The LG identified four major factors underscoring the relevance of such an institution in contemporary times, including balancing global connectivity with local identity, preserving endangered languages and traditional knowledge systems, adopting interdisciplinary approaches to emerging challenges and recognising the importance of emotional well-being in education.

He said technological advancement must go hand in hand with the preservation of cultural roots and human values.

Sinha hoped that the main Centre at the University of Jammu and its Kashmir Chapter would emerge as model institutions for research, cultural preservation and human-centred development.

He said the initiative could also enhance the academic and research standing of universities in Jammu and Kashmir at the national and international levels.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jammu Prof Umesh Rai, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, Dean Research Studies Dr Neelu Rohmetra, Director Sub Office Kashmir Dr Guneet Singh Sudan and Dean Planning and Development Prof Sangita Gupta attended the ceremony.