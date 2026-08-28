Universal Spirit of Raksha Bandhan

Yash Pal Sharma

As passion flowers unfurl across hillsides of Jammu and the Chhari Mubarak begins its sacred journey toward the holy cave shrine of Amarnath ji, the mountains seem to know what the calendar confirms. Yes! Raksha Bandhan is here. In this quiet convergence of pilgrimage and festival, nature and faith bloom together, marking the gentle turn of season. Colourful kites soar high across the skies while rooftops echo with the jubilant shouts of children "chal gaye aa" locked in friendly aerial battles. It is in this season of abundance, joy, and togetherness that India celebrates one of its most cherished festivals, Raksha Bandhan, fondly known as 'Rakhri' in many parts of North India, a timeless celebration of love, trust, and the sacred bond of protection. Celebrated on Shravani Purnima, the festival has traditionally honoured the sacred bond between siblings, yet its significance today extends far beyond familial relationships. Like many Indian traditions, Raksha Bandhan is evolving with time, embracing contemporary social and environmental concerns while remaining firmly rooted in the timeless philosophical and spiritual values of India.

Traditionally, Raksha Bandhan celebrates the affectionate relationship between a brother and a sister. A sister ties a sacred thread, or Rakhi, around her brother's wrist, praying for his well-being, prosperity, and long life, while the brother pledges to protect and support her throughout life. However, the essence of Raksha meaning protection has never been limited to physical security alone. It embodies trust, responsibility, compassion, and mutual care, values that continue to resonate even as society changes.

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In recent decades, the festival has acquired a broader social dimension. Across India, school children tie Rakhis to soldiers guarding the nation's borders as a gesture of gratitude for their selfless service, to their spiritual gurus and mentors showing the path of righteousness. Community organizations celebrate Raksha Bandhan with elderly residents of old-age homes, orphaned children, healthcare workers, and frontline personnel, reinforcing the belief that love, care, and protection transcend biological relationships. The festival has thus evolved into a celebration of social harmony, inclusiveness, and national unity.

Over the years, what I have observed, perhaps the most inspiring transformation is the emergence of environmentally conscious celebrations. Students, environmentalists, and community groups increasingly tie Rakhis or "Tandd" (in Dogri; multi-coloured nylon thread) to trees, acknowledging them as silent protectors of humanity. Trees provide oxygen, food, medicine, shelter, and ecological balance, making them indispensable companions in sustaining life. Tying a Rakhi to a tree is therefore more than a symbolic ritual which is a solemn pledge to conserve nature for future generations.

I have had the privilege of witnessing this meaningful initiative among the students of the Department of Botany, University of Jammu, where Raksha Bandhan is celebrated by tying Rakhis to trees across the campus. Inspired by this tradition, students of the other departments and campuses of the Universities, and many educational institutions across North India have also embraced the practice. Such initiatives beautifully demonstrate how ancient traditions can inspire modern environmental stewardship. The movement towards eco-friendly celebrations is further reflected in the growing popularity of biodegradable Rakhis crafted from dried flowers, leaves, grass fibres, bamboo, cotton, jute, seeds, and medicinal plants. Unlike plastic and glitter-based decorative Rakhis that contribute to environmental pollution, these sustainable alternatives promote traditional craftsmanship, revive ethnobotanical knowledge, encourage rural entrepreneurship, and cultivate ecological awareness among young people.

Beyond families, such evolution is entirely consistent with civilizational ethos of India. Indian traditions have always demonstrated an extraordinary capacity to adapt without losing their philosophical foundations. The ancient ideal of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", "The whole world is one family", captures the universal spirit of Raksha Bandhan. It reminds us that every individual deserves care and protection, regardless of caste, creed, gender, or nationality. The Bhagavad Gita reinforces this principle through Lord Krishna's teaching, "Swadharme nidhanam shreyah" (B.G. 3.35), emphasizing the nobility of faithfully performing one's duty. Protecting those entrusted to our care, our family, community, nation, and environment is among highest responsibilities of humanity. The Upanishads further deepen this understanding. The Isha Upanishad proclaims, "Isha vasyam idam sarvam", the Divine pervades all that exists." If divinity resides in every living being, then protecting another person or safeguarding nature itself becomes an act of worship. This philosophy explains why Indian culture reveres rivers as mothers, mountains as sacred abodes, and trees as life-givers. Modern celebrations of Vriksha Raksha Bandhan therefore represent not an innovation but a rediscovery of this ancient heritage. Nevertheless, the commercialization of festivals poses significant challenges. Expensive gifts, designer Rakhis, and extravagant celebrations often overshadow the simplicity and emotional richness that define Raksha Bandhan. Encouragingly, many families are consciously returning to more meaningful observances by planting saplings, gifting books, supporting charitable causes, and spending quality time together.

In today's fast-paced world, Raksha Bandhan also offers an opportunity for introspection. Spiritual teachers often observe that festivals attain their true significance only when they transform our inner lives. The simple act of tying a Rakhi encourages mindfulness, gratitude, and emotional connection. It reminds us to protect not only our loved ones but also our values, relationships, mental well-being, and inner peace. The ancient Vedic prayer, "Sarve bhavantu sukhinah, Sarve santu niramayah" meaning "May all be happy; may all be free from illness; may all experience well-being," beautifully captures the inclusive spirit of Raksha Bandhan. As India continues to progress in the twenty-first century, preserving the spirit of its festivals becomes as important as celebrating them. Raksha Bandhan should not remain merely an occasion for exchanging sweets and gifts; it should serve as an annual reminder of our collective responsibility to nurture relationships, safeguard nature, strengthen social harmony, and preserve our rich cultural heritage. Leaving you with some timeless melodies on this auspicious day …Let's all sing together: Yeh Rakhi Bandhan Hai Aisa…. Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko…Behna Ne Bhai Ki Kalai Se…

(The author is Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences & Rector, Udhampur Campus University of Jammu)