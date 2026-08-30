NEW YORK, Aug 30: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that unity in diversity is in Bharat’s DNA, underscoring that it has to be “celebrated, respected and accepted.”

Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega rally at Infosys Theatre in the iconic city Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and support communities.

“When we say America, United States of America, one word is often discussed frequently, that is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed: unity in diversity,” he said, drawing applause from the attendees at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ organised by the American Hindus For Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.

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"For Bharat, this unity and diversity, both are in the DNA," he said, citing Swami Vivekananda's message that every nation has a mission to accomplish, a destiny to fulfil.

"What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realise, and from time to time, make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to this diversity, that oneness is decorated," the RSS chief said.

"Diversity has to be celebrated, respected, accepted, and at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling," he further said in the nearly hour-long address.

The Universal Oneness Celebration event brought together people from 39 states, 853 cities, with over 250 students from various universities and 250 organisations from the US.

Bhagwat emphasised the need to embrace diversity, saying that "we belong to each other", and stressing the need to give back to the community and the world.

"We owe everything to someone else. We take from the world, and so we have to give back. How much we earn is not important, how much we distribute is important."

The 75-year-old also called on the Indian diaspora in the US to remain loyal to their "karmabhoomi" (land of action).

"What is our duty? We are in America. We live in America. We earn in America. So we are America, and we should behave true to America," he said to applause from the attendees.

"The diaspora, Bharatiya diaspora, they have a duty to their karmabhoomi. They must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their karmabhoomi," he said.

"Because Bharat is their janmabhoomi (motherland), if they have an urge to do something and they can do that after fulfilling their duty to their karmabhoomi, it is not prohibited, but it is not obligatory. Your janmabhoomi expects you to live the values it has imparted to you. The value is oneness," he added.

"Bharat expects you to live, as Bharat has given you the idea of life, because that is the model of sustainable living of human beings," he said.

The RSS chief stressed that a nation is not just a geographical piece of land.

"All nations have a destiny to fulfil. This is the Bharat destiny. Let us awake as Bharatiyas to that destiny and fulfil our duties in our karmabhoomi as well as our janmabhoomi. If we do that, that will be a boon for the world struggling with all these problems and stumbling at every step. We have to give sustenance. We have to give some sort of support to this world," he said.

Before Bhagwat delivered his keynote address, interfaith leaders emphasised the message of oneness, unity and diversity, kindness, compassion and the need to help one another.

The speakers included Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal, the chief executive officer of the Rabbinical Assembly, Reverend Adriene Thorne, who is the eighth senior minister of the historic Riverside Church in New York City and the first African American woman to hold the position, as well as Talib M Shareef, the president and Imam of the historic Masjid Muhammad, also called 'The Nation's Mosque', in Washington, DC.

The event commenced with cultural performances, including by Indian-American children, who showcased the musical diversity of India and the world through songs and dance.

Performances highlighted the cultures of regions across the globe, including Africa, Latin America, China, Europe and the Middle East, delivering a message of unity and diversity and 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

The audiences cheered and applauded the cultural performances, which included musical ensembles through percussion instruments such as the Dhol Tasha.

On the occasion, about 180 religious leaders from 30 countries announced a five-point "call to action" to "begin with ourselves", "stand for one another", "build relationships before we need them", "serve together" and "take responsibility for the future."

The One World: One Humanity Call to Action said, "When another community is threatened, we will not leave it to stand alone. We will speak when people are dehumanised or targeted, whether they belong to our community or another, whether they are near to us or far away. And when one of us takes a principled stand for the dignity of another community, we will stand beside them."

"It also committed to bringing "our communities together across religious and cultural boundaries -- especially our young people -- not in response to tragedy, but before it. We will listen to those we have misunderstood, and create ways for people who might otherwise meet only as strangers, stereotypes, or adversaries to meet as human beings," it said.

Bhagwat underscored the message of "united in oneness and decorated by diversity".

"Diversity is natural, and unity is truth. That we must understand and shape our life according to this," he said. (Agencies)