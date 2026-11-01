United Against Terrorism

When the BRICS Parliamentary Forum closed in New Delhi on Tuesday, its declaration did what India has been asking the world for four decades. It condemned terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable "whenever, wherever and by whoever committed it". It named the Pahalgam atrocity in which 26 people were killed. It committed members to act against cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens, and it urged zero tolerance and the rejection of double standards. Since the 1980s, India has told every audience that terrorism is not a regional irritant but a global menace and that distinguishing between "good" and "bad" terrorists, according to strategic convenience, is a recipe for the next massacre. For years, this was treated as a bilateral grievance. It took 9/11 to persuade much of the world otherwise, and even then the habit of selective outrage lingered. India's proposal for a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the UN dates back to the mid-1990s. The BRICS forum has again called for its expeditious finalisation. A treaty that should have been concluded decades ago remains hostage to disagreements over definitions.

The Quad shows the pattern clearly. After the first meeting following Operation Sindoor, in Washington in July 2025, the grouping condemned the Pahalgam attack in the strongest terms and called for perpetrators, organisers and financiers to be brought to justice without delay. When Foreign Ministers gathered in New Delhi in May this year, the four nations again named Pahalgam explicitly in what was considered one of the Quad's strongest collective formulations on terrorism affecting India. They also called for action against globally proscribed terrorists and entities and their proxies, affiliates, sponsors and financiers. Naming sponsors and financiers, not merely gunmen, is precisely what India has long demanded.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a harder test. In June 2025, India declined to sign an SCO Defence Ministers' communiqué that omitted any reference to Pahalgam, a refusal that left the meeting without a joint statement. That was no petulance. It was a statement that India will not lend its name to texts that treat terrorism as an awkward footnote. At Tianjin, with China in the chair and Pakistan's Prime Minister in the room, the summit declaration condemned Pahalgam, called for justice and rejected double standards. Prime Minister Modi's insistence that terror cannot be met with an "action-reaction approach" and that safe havens and financing networks must be dismantled found its way into the collective position. In a forum where India is often a minority voice, that outcome rewards patience rather than volume.

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The same logic has guided India's work in BIMSTEC, where it has pressed its neighbours around the Bay of Bengal to treat terrorism, trafficking and transnational crime as shared security threats that no single state can contain. At the UN, India has consistently pushed for the listing of terrorists under the 1267 sanctions regime and for reform of a Security Council that too often looks like a relic of 1945. Whether in a plenary hall or a committee room, the message has not changed: terrorism cannot be bargained over, rationalised or outsourced.

None of this means the work is done. Declarations are not convictions, and condemnation is not the same as consequence. Several of these texts stop short of naming Pakistan, and procedural holds at the UN still shield individuals and organisations that India has documented at length. Pakistan is due to chair the SCO next year, and nothing in Islamabad's record suggests that its approach will change on its own. The real test is whether the words spoken in Rio, Tianjin, Washington and New Delhi harden into concrete action: listings that stick, financing networks that are frozen, and sanctuaries that are closed.

Yet it would be churlish to dismiss the trajectory. India's argument was once dismissed as special pleading. Today it is repeated, often in near-identical language, by blocs that include its partners, its rivals and nations that have little else in common. That is what consistency yields. Prime Minister Modi has put it well: terrorism is not one nation's problem but a shared threat. The task for New Delhi now is to keep making that case, calmly and relentlessly, until the world's actions match its words.