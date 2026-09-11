United Against Drugs

Drug addiction in India has swelled into a crisis of gigantic proportions. What was once dismissed as a problem confined to border districts of Punjab, J&K or the North-East has now sent ripples across the length and breadth of the country. From the metros to the smaller towns of the heartland, narcotics have infiltrated homes, campuses and even workplaces, corroding the social fabric one household at a time. Yet, even as the scale of the menace has grown, so too has the scale of the response. Seizures of contraband have risen manifold, arrests have multiplied, and the machinery of enforcement has been sharpened considerably. The story of the last few years, therefore, is not one of unchecked decline but of a state that has finally woken up to the enormity of the challenge and begun to respond with method rather than mere reaction.

What distinguishes the current approach from the fragmented efforts of the past is its structural coherence. The Union Home Minister's recent articulation of a roadmap to a drug-free India makes clear that the Government is no longer content with catching small-time peddlers while the larger networks flourish untouched. The four-tier National Coordination Committee for Countering Drug Trafficking exemplifies this shift: it stitches together Central agencies and state police forces into a single chain of command, ensuring that intelligence gathered in one corner of the country does not die in a file but travels swiftly to where it is needed. The formation of dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Forces in every state and UT has already begun to show encouraging results, with local police now working in tandem with national strategy rather than in isolation from it.

Equally significant is the Government's recognition that the drug trade cannot be separated from the wider architecture of internal security. Narco-terrorism, long used to bankroll separatist and extremist movements, has been squarely brought into the enforcement calculus. The steady decline of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the near-total eclipse of left-wing extremism, and the return of thousands of armed youth to the mainstream in the Northeast are not unconnected achievements-they represent the same sustained pressure being applied across multiple fronts simultaneously. A state that can dismantle insurgent networks is far better placed to choke the financial arteries of drug cartels that often share the same shadowy infrastructure.

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The methods of smuggling have themselves grown more sophisticated, and the response has had to keep pace. Traffickers now exploit drones to ferry consignments across sensitive borders, dig tunnels beneath fortified fences, and increasingly turn to the vastness of India's coastline to bring in bulk shipments by sea. Plugging these routes demands not brute force alone but technological vigilance, better coastal radar coverage, and closer coordination between the Navy, Coast Guard and Narcotics Control Bureau. The reorganisation and strengthening of the NCB's cadre, along with its expanded zonal presence, are steps in the right direction. However, the cat-and-mouse nature of this contest means constant innovation will remain the price of staying ahead.

Enforcement, however, can only ever be half the battle. A policy that merely seizes drugs without rehabilitating the addicted, or punishes without preventing, will forever be running to stand still. Here, initiatives such as the MANAS helpline deserve genuine credit for linking treatment, counselling and livelihood support with the wider anti-narcotics campaign, offering a path back to normal life for those already ensnared. But no Government programme, however well designed, can substitute for the vigilance of society itself. The remarkable public participation witnessed during Jammu and Kashmir's hundred-day anti-drug campaign is instructive: parents reporting peddlers, communities refusing to look away, and young people themselves choosing to speak up. It is a reminder that the state can build the framework, but it is ordinary citizens who must animate it.

The target of a drug-free India, ambitious as it sounds, is not beyond reach if the current momentum of coordinated enforcement, technological modernisation and community participation is sustained without complacency. The battle against narcotics, like the battles against terrorism and Naxalism before it, will not be won by Government alone. It requires a nation standing up, unitedly and unwaveringly, against a menace that respects no state boundary and spares no section of society.