GUWAHATI, Jul 1 : Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the Centre will extend all possible assistance for relief and rehabilitation of people affected by floods in Assam.

Chouhan, along with Union minister Kiren Rijiju, visited several flood-affected areas in Dhemaji district and reviewed the situation with Assam ministers and senior state government officials.

Advertisement

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday with over 48,000 people reeling under the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.

"The crisis is big, and we have seen the devastation. Houses have been damaged, and roads have been washed away. The priority is how to bring back normalcy and rebuild people's daily life," Chouhan told reporters in Dhemaji.

He said the delegation interacted with affected families, reviewed the extent of damage, and assessed ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures.

"Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the central government stands firmly with the people of Assam in this challenging time and is committed to extending every possible support for relief, recovery and rebuilding," Chouhan said.

The two central ministers along with Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Atul Bora made an aerial survey of the worst areas of Dhemaji district, which shares a border with flood-ravaged Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati later, Chouhan said, "The damage is huge. Houses damaged, roads washed away, electric poles uprooted, paddy destroyed, and domestic animals were killed. Everything will be surveyed in detail. In the meantime, I will submit an interim report to the Prime Minister on the extent of damage here."

While the full assessment has not been done yet, the Assam government has already begun assessing the damage, he added.

"The state government has shown urgency in handling the situation, leading to the rescue of many people. We are working on both short-term and long-term relief measures," the Minister said.

He said that the immediate relief work is being carried out by existing SDRF money available with the Assam government.

"The NDRF will provide adequate funds to both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and will rescue people from this crisis," he added.

Chouhan further said that the impact of El Nino will be there in Assam this year.

"It is predicted that 12 districts of Assam will be impacted by El Nino. So, we will have to think about that too. We have discussed that also," he added.

According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 48,500 people were affected by the floods in Biswanath, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Nalbari districts.

Dhemaji remained the worst-hit district with over 44,000 people affected, followed by Dibrugarh with nearly 4,000 and Biswanath with around 500 people, the bulletin said. (PTI)