Union Ministers meet Governor

Excelsior Correspondent
Srinagar, June 22: Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at Raj Bhavan here today.
Union Ministers and Governor discussed various important issues, including the prevailing law and order situation in the State, strengthening the connectivity through Dish set top boxes in border areas and also discussed various issues relating to holistic development of the three regions of the State.
