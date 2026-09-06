Union Ministers, Guv, CM, LGs to attend opening, closing ceremonies

IFFJK to screen entries from many top nations

*Movies shot in Valley in 60s, 70s to be shown in Floating Cinema

Sanjeev Pargal

Advertisement

JAMMU, Sept 5: Union Ministers, Governor, Chief Minister, Lieutenant Governors, Tourism Secretaries of different States/UTs and many Bollywood personalities are scheduled to attend first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) being held in Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg from September 7-10.

Many movies, documentaries and short films among other categories from India and abroad are scheduled to be screened during four-day-long first ever International Film Festival in Jammu and Kashmir.

Follow the Daily Excelsior channel on WhatsApp

Prominent countries whose movies, documentaries etc are scheduled for screening during the festival include United States, Russia, China, Iran, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Malaysia, Lebanon, Belgium, Canada, Argentina, Turkiye, Kazakhstan etc, officials told the Excelsior.

Opening ceremony of the IFFJK is scheduled at 12.30 PM at INOX, Srinagar and 6.30 PM at SKICC Srinagar.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena, and Lieutenant Governor Andaman & Nicobar Islands Admiral DK Joshi are among senior dignitaries scheduled to attend opening ceremony of IFFJK. Similarly, the closing ceremony will be held at SKICC Srinagar at 6.30 PM on September 10 and will be joined by various dignitaries including Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Dr L Murugan.

Several States and UTs are also sending their representatives to attend IFFJK.

Dead Dog directed by Sarah Francis, a film from Lebanon will be the opening movie for screening scheduled at INOX Srinagar. This will be followed by The Last Rites (Malaysia), Sudden Rise and And the God who is close, Corridor and Muddy Foot (all Iran), Stone Beach (Portugal), Tugas Sedih Yang Panjang and The Stiff Finger (both Indonesia) and Somos Agua (Mexico). Then there will be four Indian documentaries including Painted Memories, Record Dance, The Scientist Who Runs at Night and Arifa.

Aboard Paban's Boat, The Algorithm of Curdled Milk, God is Shy, Wild Sound, Strong as a Lion, Dammen and Under My Skin are the Festival Screenings and documentaries from France slated for screening at the IFFJK.

Insomnia and Hard Shell from Iran and Gulizar from Turkiye are among the entries.

Stream of Consciousness in Bamboo Lodge and Whispering Grass & Silver Bones are the Chinese entries scheduled for screening while The Strange Case is the documentary from the United States in the IFFJK.

In the Floating Cinema, four movies, mostly shot in Kashmir in sixties and seventies will be screened. They include Junglee (1961), Arzoo (1965), Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) and Kabhi Kabhi (1976). Junglee will be screened on September 7, Arzoo on September 8, Kashmir Ki Kali on September 9 and Amitabh Bachan starrer Kabhi Kabhi on September 10.

Simsim from Jordan will be closing film at INOX Srinagar on September 10. The closing ceremony is scheduled at the SKICC Srinagar at 6.30 PM on September 10.

“The inaugural edition of International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir, IFFJK 2026, bring filmmakers, audiences and industry voices together in a shared celebration of storytelling, creativity and cultural exchange. Organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the festival takes place from 7-10 September 2026 across Srinagar, Jammu and Gulmarg,” the officials said.

The screenings are scheduled at SKICC Srinagar, INOX Srinagar, Wave Jammu and Gulmarg.