Union Ministers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Sanjay Seth interact with VVVP participants in Phobrang

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, June 27: Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, accompanied by Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, today visited Phobrang village in Ladakh's Changthang district to interact with youth taking part in the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme (VVVP).

The event, held at the Phobrang Community Hall, was attended by top officials, including State Director MY Bharat Ladakh, Tajamul Ara, DC Changthang Nitish Rajora, other officers of MY Bharat, Indian Army, ITBP, civil administration and local representatives and villagers.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya highlighted the central role of India's youth in achieving the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' objectives.

He revealed that the Government aims to nurture one lakh young leaders from non-political backgrounds to drive positive social change through community service and innovation.

"The youth of India are the nation's greatest strength," Dr Mandaviya said, urging young citizens to register on the MY Bharat portal.

He noted that over 3.20 crore youth have already joined the platform to volunteer and develop leadership skills.

He added that the VVVP connects India's youth with border communities, building national pride.

Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, stating that India's border villages are not the country's last villages, but its first.

He said that visiting frontier areas helps the youth understand the sacrifices made by local communities and armed forces working under harsh conditions.

He urged the youth to become active partners in building a self-reliant India.

During the event, the ministers interacted with local residents and ITBP personnel, praising their resilience and dedication.

Youth participants also shared their experiences, describing the border village stay as a life-changing journey that deepened their patriotism.

The event concluded with a traditional Ladakhi cultural performance and a plantation drive outside the hall under the national "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.