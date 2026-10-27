Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / Union Minister Virender Kumar Reviews Construction Of Permanent CRC Jammu Facility

Union Minister Virender Kumar Reviews Construction Of Permanent CRC Jammu Facility

JAMMU, Oct 27: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virender Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing construction work of the permanent premises of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Jammu, emphasising the need for timely completion of the project to...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
09:45 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 27: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virender Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing construction work of the permanent premises of the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) Jammu, emphasising the need for timely completion of the project to strengthen rehabilitation, skill development and empowerment services for persons with disabilities.

The Rs 24-crore facility at Chak Jawala village in Samba district is envisaged as a comprehensive rehabilitation centre to cater to the diverse needs of 'divyangjan', with plans to establish specialised laboratories for customised artificial limbs and assistive devices.

"The CRC Jammu will address the long-standing need for a comprehensive rehabilitation facility in the Jammu region, bringing disability-related services closer to beneficiaries, from children to senior citizens," the minister said during his visit to the construction site.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra