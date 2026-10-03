Union Minister Somanna Stresses Sustainable Water Management In High-Footfall Pilgrimage Areas

Jammu, Oct 3: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna on Saturday stressed the need for sustainable water management and environmental conservation in pilgrimage areas that witness heavy footfall throughout the year.

Somanna was speaking at a meeting convened to review various water conservation and environmental sustainability initiatives being undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the revered shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

After the review meeting, the Union minister, accompanied by his spouse, paid obeisance at the shrine, an official spokesperson said.

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Earlier, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Alok K Maurya briefed the minister on the range of measures being implemented by the Board to conserve water resources and promote environmental sustainability in and around the shrine area.

Maurya apprised the minister of the Board's initiatives aimed at harvesting rainwater and facilitating groundwater recharge, thereby contributing to the conservation of water resources, the spokesperson said.

He said the minister was also briefed on the liquid sewage treatment measures being undertaken by the Board and the role of afforestation in supporting environmental conservation in the region.

Somanna appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Shrine Board for water conservation, wastewater management and afforestation.

The minister emphasized the importance of sustainable water management and environmental conservation, particularly in areas that receive a large number of pilgrims throughout the year.

The initiatives highlighted during the briefing included rooftop rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, liquid sewage treatment and afforestation, the spokesperson said.

He said these measures form part of the Shrine Board's efforts to promote the sustainable use and conservation of water resources while maintaining the ecological balance of the area.