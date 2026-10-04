Union Minister reviews water conservation initiatives of SMVDSB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, today reviewed various water conservation and environmental sustainability initiatives being undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in Katra.

During the review meeting, Alok K. Maurya, Additional CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, briefed the minister on the range of measures being implemented by the Board to conserve water resources and promote environmental sustainability in and around the shrine area.

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Maurya apprised the Minister of the Board's initiatives aimed at harvesting rainwater and facilitating groundwater recharge, thereby contributing to the conservation of water resources. The minister was also briefed on the liquid sewage treatment measures being undertaken by the Board and the role of afforestation in supporting environmental conservation in the region.

V. Somanna appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for water conservation, wastewater management and afforestation. He emphasized the importance of sustainable water management and environmental conservation, particularly in areas that receive a large number of pilgrims throughout the year.

The initiatives highlighted during the briefing included rooftop rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, liquid sewage treatment and afforestation. These measures form part of the Shrine Board's efforts to promote the sustainable use and conservation of water resources while maintaining the ecological balance of the area.

Vinay Khajuria, Assistant Conservator of Forests, along with other senior officials of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, was present during the review meeting and provided inputs on the various environmental and water conservation measures being implemented.

Later, the Union Minister, accompanied by his spouse, paid obeisance at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.