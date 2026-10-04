Union Minister, President KCCI, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 3: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan today.

Dr. Touseef Bhatt, President, Rotary Club of Kashmir, also called on Lieutenant Governor and apprised him of important matters related to youth empowerment, environmental conservation and community service, along with ongoing and proposed Rotary International projects in the region.

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He was accompanied by Rotarians Irfan Gujju and Sajad Shah.

Javid Ahmed Tenga, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry also called on Lieutenant Governor and discussed the promotion of Trade and Export sectors in the UT. He was accompanied by Zubair Mahajan, Executive Member, KCCI.Sehar Khan, Youth BJP leader and International Affairs & United Nations Delegate from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor.