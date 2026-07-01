Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Announces Completion Of Viaduct, Tunnel On NH-44 In J&K

New Delhi, Jul 1: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the completion of two major infrastructure projects on National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at improving connectivity and ensuring safer travel to the Kashmir Valley.

In a post on X, Gadkari said, "These engineering marvels bypass one of the most landslide-prone stretches of the Ramban-Banihal section, ensuring safer, faster, and all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley." He added that the projects would significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety, and enable the seamless movement of tourists, local commuters, defence vehicles, freight and essential supplies throughout the year.

The Union Minister said the newly completed infrastructure bypasses one of the most landslide-prone stretches of the Ramban-Banihal section on NH-44, providing safer, faster and all-weather connectivity to the Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement

The projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve road safety and facilitate the seamless movement of tourists, local commuters, defence vehicles, freight and essential supplies throughout the year. The Ramban-Banihal stretch of NH-44 serves as a vital link between the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley and is frequently affected by landslides and adverse weather, disrupting traffic and the movement of goods and passengers.