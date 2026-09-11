Union Minister L Murugan Invites Filmmakers To Return To J&K, Says Region Has Ready Infrastructure

Srinagar, Sep 11 : Jammu and Kashmir will welcome filmmakers with open arms, unmatched natural landscapes and has ready infrastructure, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan has said, pitching for the restoration of the region's historic standing as a top cinematic destination.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir here on Thursday, Murugan extended a direct invitation to the filmmakers to return to the Valley, saying J-K is fully equipped and eager to host major film productions.

"Jammu and Kashmir welcomes you with open arms, ready infrastructure, and unmatched natural wonder," the minister said.

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He said the festival marks a shift from outsiders simply filming in J-K's scenic locations to young local creators taking charge behind the camera.

"This festival belongs to the vibrant youth of Jammu and Kashmir. For years, the world came here to capture our valleys through their lenses; today, our youth are stepping forward to go behind the camera themselves. From scriptwriting workshops to digital storytelling, our boys and girls are proving that imagination knows no boundaries," he said.

Murugan said J-K has the potential to once again emerge as a preferred destination for filmmakers from India and across the world.

Emphasising the need to equip young people with industry-relevant skills, Murugan said the focus is on nurturing talent, strengthening industry linkages and providing quality infrastructure and opportunities.

He noted the growing participation of Jammu and Kashmir's youth in filmmaking, scriptwriting and digital storytelling, and expressed hope that the festival would create new opportunities for local talent and foster collaboration with the wider creative industry.