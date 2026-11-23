Srinagar, Nov 23: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, where he received a heartfelt welcome at Srinagar International Airport.

Taking to X, Rijiju said Srinagar's warmth, beauty and hospitality make every visit truly special.

He said he is looking forward to attending various events in the beautiful land and connecting with its people.

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Rijiju's visit is expected to include participation in various programmes and interactions across the region.(GNS)