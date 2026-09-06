Kolkata, Sep 6: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday called for restoring Bengal's scientific and intellectual heritage, asserting that Kolkata had historically been a "trend setter" and continues to play a key role in shaping the country's future.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 'RISE (Research, Innovation, Start-up and Entrepreneurship) Conclave 2026' here, Singh said India's journey towards becoming a global technology and startup powerhouse must also involve reclaiming the legacy of its historic centres of excellence.

"Kolkata has always been a trend setter," the Minister of State for Science and Technology said, underlining the city's deep-rooted intellectual and scientific legacy.

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Singh said Kolkata's contribution extended across academia, medicine, science, literature, arts and technology.

He said Bengal's scientific and intellectual heritage placed a responsibility on the present generation to restore the state's "historic position".

Singh also said that India has emerged as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, with nearly 2,40,000 startups.

The conclave was jointly organised by four CSIR institutions – CSIR-CGCRI, CSIR-IICB, CSIR-CMERI and CSIR-IMMT. (Agencies)