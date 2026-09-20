Union Minister, delegations call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Satish Chandra Dubey, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Lok Bhavan, today.

Swami Hridayanand Giri Ji Maharaj also called on Lieutenant Governor and briefed him about the upcoming Amba Yagya, a major spiritual and cultural event scheduled to be held from 6th to 15th February, 2027 at Tawi River Front, Jammu.

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The Lieutenant Governor assured his support and cooperation to ensure the successful conduct of this significant spiritual gathering in Jammu.

The Amba Yagya will bring together devotees for a series of spiritual observances, including 51 Havan Kunds across 10 Mahavidya forms, participation of 11,000 women in the Kalash Yatra, 9 crore Navarna Mantra Jaap, 9 lakh Deepak Prajwalan, Shrimad Devi Bhagwat Katha, Kanya Pujan, Suhagan Pujan, Batuk Pujan and daily cultural programmes.

A delegation comprising of Pawan Kumar Shastri, President, Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, Jammu/Haridwar; Raj Kumar Gupta, President, Jammu Kashmir Gau-Raksha Samiti; Anil Gupta, senior Vice President, Jammu Chamber of Commerce, and Raman Gupta, social worker also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation put forth the demand for strengthening direct rail connectivity between Jammu and Uttarakhand, and other important matters pertaining to promotion of religious tourism in the region.

Meanwhile, a delegation of FICCI FLO J&K and Ladakh, led by its Chairperson Varsha Bansal, and Senior Vice Chairperson, Rupika Sahai, called on Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation briefed the Lieutenant Governor about FICCI FLO's upcoming activities and initiatives aimed at women empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Raman Bhalla, former Minister and Working President J&K Pradesh Congress Committee also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Pt Omkar Nath Shastri, Chairman, Pandit Prem Nath Shastri Sanskritik Shodh Sansthan called on Lieutenant Governor. He was accompanied by Prof B L Zutshi, President Hindu Education Society Kashmir and Pt Autar Shastri, Organiser, Vijeshwar Panchang.

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, General Officer Commanding (GOC)16 Corps also called on Lieutenant Governor.