Union Minister conducts Public Outreach Programme in Udhampur

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 6: As part of the Central Government’s initiative, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala conducted Public Outreach Programme at Government Higher Secondary School Block Jaganoo of District Udhampur today.

On reaching Jaganoo, the Union Minister interacted with Youth Club members, Panchayat plantation committees, Paani Samitis and SHGs. The Union Minister planted trees in the premises of GHSS Jaganoo. He called upon everyone to contribute more in environmental protection by planting more and more trees in the area.

The Union Minister also inaugurated various developmental works of Rural Development Department executed under 14th FC, PMAY-G, SBM-G, MGNREGA etc at Block Jaganoo of District Udhampur. These include community sanitary complexes, buildings, water tanks, bowlies, PMAY-G houses, protection works, land development works, lane drain C&B paths, ponds, wells, play grounds, cremation/ passenger sheds, tractor roads, culverts and drainage channel among others.

The Union Minister also inaugurated the trout rearing unit Kirchi Block Latti-Marothi, District Udhampur under languishing project.

Later, the Union Minister also distributed Soil health cards, maize sheller, wheel chairs, crutches, hearing aids, KCC, Mamta kits, Power tiller under horticulture sector, Ayushman Bharat cards and sports kits among the beneficiaries. The Union Minister also visited the historical Jaganoo fort got feedback about the historical fort.

The Union Minister said that Government has empowered PRIs and they are acting as bridge between Government and public and pace of development has increased in all sectors. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched PM-KISAN and under this scheme, all small and marginal farmers are provided with income support in three instalments through DBT in their bank accounts.

The Union Minister said that agriculture and allied sectors are playing a vital role in the development of the country and farming community is the main stake holder in the development of country. He said that to empower the farming community, advanced technology and high quality agriculture inputs are required and the Government is providing Rs 6000 per year to farmers to augment the input cost for high productivity and profitably. He appreciated the efforts of district administration as well as various departments for effective implementation of government schemes on ground.

The Union Minister also interacted with SHGS and laid stress on milk production and improving the farmer’s economy in a big way. He asked all the stake holders to work out the future course of action for increasing the production of milk to boost the economy of farming community. Union Minister appreciated the wonderful arrangements made by District Administration with chance given to everyone who wanted to put a point across.

DDC Chairperson Lal Chand, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Navin Kumar Choudhary, DDC Vice Chairperson Juhi Manhas Pathania, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu Dr Sagar D Doifode, Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Indu Kanwal Chib, SSP, Sargun Shukla, BDC member Sanjeet Kumar, DDC member Prikshit Singh and other district officers besides PRIs and general public of the Block attended the public outreach programme.