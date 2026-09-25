Union minister calls for responsible road behaviour to strengthen safety, reduce accidents

NEW DELHI, Sep 24 : Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways Harsh Malhotra on Thursday called for greater awareness and responsible road behaviour to strengthen road safety.

Malhotra said that road safety is an important priority and requires collective efforts, as road accidents and fatalities continue to remain a major concern. He stressed that road users must follow the legal framework and traffic rules, as violations increase the risk of accidents.

The minister also underlined the importance of identifying and rectifying black spot corridors.

Advertisement

He said the government undertakes continuous introspection to identify such corridors and take corrective measures.

Malhotra added that engineering and structural interventions are undertaken wherever necessary, including correction of curves, turns and other road-related deficiencies, particularly at locations witnessing repeated accidents.

The minister flagged off the Youth Safety & Smart Mobility Expedition 2026 from Transport Bhawan, New Delhi.

Organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and JK Tyre, the expedition, involving a convoy of electric vehicles travelling towards Chandigarh, aims to sensitise youth about road safety, responsible driving behaviour and smart mobility. (PTI)