CHENNAI, Nov 24: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh undertook a series of official engagements in Tamil Nadu for two days focusing on strengthening the textile and sericulture sectors, promoting industrial development, enhancing weavers' livelihoods and boosting textile exports.

The Minister chaired a review meeting in Chennai on Tuesday with senior officials from the Central and State Governments associated with the handloom sector, Central Silk Board, PM MITRA Park and various verticals of the textile industry. Representatives from industry and allied sectors also participated in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by R.Lilly, State Secretary, Handlooms, Handicrafts, Textiles and Khadi Department, R.Sadheesh, Director of Sericulture (Full Additional Charge), S.A.Raman, Managing Director, SIPCOT; P.Uma Maheswari, Director of Handlooms, Ms.Swayamprava Pani, Additional Development Commissioner (Handlooms), union Ministry of Textiles; Anil Kumar, Director (Infrastructure), union Ministry of Textiles; and P. Sivakumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, along with other senior officials from the Ministry and associated organisations.

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The discussions focused on reviewing the progress of the "PM MITRA Park at Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu"; diversification of silk products in Kanchipuram; enhancement of weavers' income and revenue; promotion of new-age fibres; and the potential for replicating the successful Kanchipuram cluster model in other textile sectors. The Minister also emphasised the need for a focused and coordinated approach towards promoting textile exports and strengthening India's competitiveness in international markets.

Reiterating the Government's commitment to the welfare of the textile sector, Shri Giriraj Singh emphasised the importance of providing better opportunities, improved facilities and necessary support to weavers, artisans and all stakeholders associated with the textile industry across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, a PIB release said.

On Monday following the inauguration of the 27th International Congress on Sericulture and Silk Industry (ISCC-2026) and the Silk Mark Expo 2026, Mr.Giriraj Singh visited the Perarignar Anna Handloom Silk Park, Kanchipuram, inspected the handloom units and viewed the silk products of Prakash Silks and Sarees. He also interacted with weavers and the Board of Directors to review the progress of the project and understand the facilities and opportunities available to the weaving community.

Emphasising the importance of strengthening traditional silk weaving, he highlighted the need for improved infrastructure, better facilities and enhanced market opportunities to increase weavers' income and take Kanchipuram's rich silk heritage to greater heights.

Subsequently, the Minister visited the Central Silk Board's "Regional Silk Technological Research Station (RSTRS), Sirukaberipakkam, Kanchipuram". During the visit, he inspected the zari testing facilities at the CSB Testing Centre and was briefed on the initiatives undertaken to improve quality assurance and technical standards in the silk and zari industries.

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, the Minister also planted saplings on the premises of the Central Silk Board, reaffirming the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable development.

These engagements reaffirm the Government's commitment to strengthening India's textile value chain through infrastructure development, research and innovation, product diversification, industrial investment, market expansion and improved livelihoods for weavers and other stakeholders, in alignment with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

(UNI)