Union Home Secretary Reviews Preparations For Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 20: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Saturday chaired a high-level security review meeting here to assess the preparedness for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra, which begins on July 3, officials said.

The home secretary chaired the security review meeting at the Police Headquarters here, which was attended by the top brass of police, Army, CRPF, BSF, and intelligence agencies, the officials said.

They said the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley was reviewed, with a special focus on arrangements for the 57-day Amarnath yatra.

Mohan was briefed about the steps taken to secure the life and property of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

They said the home secretary was also briefed about the steps taken to maintain the prevailing peace and break the terror ecosystem in the Union Territory.

The officers also briefed the Home Secretary on measures undertaken to ensure smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, including deployment plans, convoy protection, emergency response, healthcare facilities, communication networks, and transportation services, the officials added.

Over the last few days, security forces have conducted a series of mock drills to assess and strengthen the security preparedness, emergency response mechanisms, and inter-agency coordination for the smooth and safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage.