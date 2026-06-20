Union Home Secretary Arrives In Srinagar, Chairs High-Level Security Review Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

SRINAGAR, Jun 20: Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan arrived in Srinagar on Saturday to review security and logistical arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on July 3 amid heightened preparedness by security and civil agencies.

Official sources said that the Home Secretary is scheduled to chair a high-level meeting involving senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Police, Army, Central Armed Police Forces and intelligence agencies to assess the overall security grid and readiness along both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

The visit comes at a time when security forces have intensified area domination exercises, route sanitization and counter-terror surveillance measures across the Kashmir Valley, particularly in districts connected to the annual pilgrimage.

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Sources said the review is expected to focus on deployment plans, convoy security, emergency response mechanisms, intelligence coordination, disaster management preparedness and arrangements for pilgrims at various transit camps and base camps.

In recent weeks, multiple security audits, mock drills and joint exercises involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, CRPF, SDRF and other agencies have been conducted to ensure seamless coordination during the Yatra period.

Officials said the Union Home Secretary is also expected to take stock of infrastructure and facilitation measures put in place for devotees, including healthcare, communication, transportation and rescue arrangements.

The annual pilgrimage is scheduled to begin simultaneously from the traditional Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal district on July 3. (KNT)