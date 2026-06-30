Union Home Minister Amit Shah Launches FCRA 2.0 Portal, e-OCI Card To Streamline Services

New Delhi, Jun 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the FCRA 2.0 portal and the e-OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) system on Tuesday.

According to the Home Ministry, the FCRA 2.0 portal has been developed to simplify compliance and strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. All key processes related to applications, renewals, annual returns, and other services have now been fully digitised.

Currently, there are approximately 14,500 active FCRA organisations across the country, receiving approximately 15,000 to 20,000 applications and around 17,000 annual returns. Hosted on the National Government Cloud (Meghraj), the portal includes features such as process restructuring, an integrated dashboard, Aadhaar-based authentication, e-sign facility, and OCR-based document analysis.

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For organisations, the portal reduces paperwork. For the government, API-based integration with key databases makes verification faster and more accurate, improves compliance monitoring, and ensures effective oversight of the receipt and use of foreign contributions.

Meanwhile, under the e-OCI system, applicants can complete the entire OCI process online, submitting an application, uploading supporting documents, and downloading a digitally generated card upon approval, while existing cardholders can receive their e-OCI card digitally, in most cases without a new application or physical verification. Under the new system, the requirement for re-issuing an OCI booklet upon obtaining a new passport after the age of 20 has been eliminated; however, cardholders will be required to update their passport details online upon issuance of a new passport, the ministry said.

Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Scheme was introduced in August 2005, and provides for registration as OCI of all Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) who were citizens of India on January 26, 1950 or thereafter or were eligible to become citizens of India on January 26, 1950 except who is or had been a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh or such other country notified by the Centre.

The launch of the FCRA 2.0 portal comes days after the Home Ministry notified the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, introducing a detailed framework classifying permissible activities under the religious category while also tightening compliance requirements for organisations receiving foreign funding in India.

The amendment modifies the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, and introduces a dedicated schedule outlining activities eligible for registration for religious purposes. The listed activities include construction, renovation and maintenance of places of worship such as temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, monasteries, synagogues and other religious sites.

The schedule also permits preservation, printing, translation and digitisation of sacred scriptures and commentaries, support for institutions engaged in the study of religious philosophy and history, and provision of amenities for pilgrims, including drinking water, sanitation and shelter facilities at heritage religious sites. It further allows the establishment of dharamshalas, langars, annadans and community kitchens under religious initiatives.

Other permitted activities include religious education, moral instruction, satsangs, discourses, meditation retreats, promotion of devotional music, chants, theatre and liturgical arts, as well as documentation and revival of indigenous and tribal faith practices. However, the rules clearly exclude any activity involving proselytisation.

A key change is the introduction of the term "key functionary," expanding accountability to include directors, partners, trustees, karta of Hindu Undivided Families, office-bearers and any person responsible for the management or control of an organisation.

The rules further restrict eligibility by stating that organisations with foreign nationals (other than those of Indian origin) as key functionaries will generally not qualify for registration, unless specifically permitted.

In another significant change, NGOs will be required to utilise at least 75 per cent of previously received foreign funds before being eligible for subsequent instalments. Additional provisions define "reasonable activity" thresholds linked to fund utilisation over a specified period. (Agencies)