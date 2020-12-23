Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulates the people of J&K for a great turnout in DDC polls

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a series of tweets, congratulates the people of J&K for their immense participation in DDC polls.

“Modi government is doing everything possible to restore the grass root democracy in Jammu & Kashmir. The recently held DDC polls for the first time in the history of J&K is the testimony of the same. The mass participation in these elections reflects people’s faith in democracy.

Congratulations to the people of J&K for such great turnout in DDC polls. I applaud the efforts of our security forces & local administration for successfully conducting these multi-phased elections. This will further boost the morale and trust of people of J&K in democracy.

I heartily thank our sisters and brothers of J&K for voting BJP as the single largest party in the District Development Council elections. BJP under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji will continue to work relentlessly towards the prosperity and development of the J&K region.”, tweets Amit Shah.