Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

NEW DELHI, Jul 25: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his post on Saturday over the NEET paper leak row, saying it is not a matter of "individual prestige" for him.

Pradhan said he is disturbed to see the series of events that have unfolded in the last 10 days and sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I took responsibility of NEET paper leak from day one,” he said.

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He also said that anti national forces should not be allowed to take advantage of situation at Jantar Mantar and across country.

Pradhan's resignations comes amid Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at the Jantar Mantar, demanding his accountability over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities in the CBSE's on-screen marking process, besides seeking wider reforms in the conduct of public examinations.