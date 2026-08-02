Union Cabinet approves Sudhmahadev- Dranga, Singhpora-Vailoo tunnels

Construction to cost Rs 9800 crore

Projects likely to be completed in 5 years

Sanjeev Pargal

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JAMMU, Aug 1: The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of Singhpora-Vailoo and Sudhmahadev-Dranga tunnels along with their approach roads in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 9800 crore.

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The projects will further strengthen connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir divisions and improve road network in Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts of the Jammu region.

The Union Cabinet which met yesterday in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave nod to the important tunnel projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sudhmahadev-Dranga tunnel falls on Chenani-Sudhmahadev-Goha-Doda-Khellani National Highway while Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel is part of Kishtwar-Anantnag highway.

Both the strategic tunnel projects were approved by the Cabinet yesterday at an estimated cost of Rs 9800 crore and will be completed in five years, officials told the Excelsior and said the projects will be fully funded by the Central Government.

Chenani-Doda and Kishtwar-Anantnag highways will serve as alternate road links between Jammu and Kashmir and will also improve road connectivity in Jammu, Doda and Kishtwar districts, the officials said, adding besides the twin tunnels, their approach roads have also been approved.

Singhpora-Vailoo 39-km-long stretch will have 10-km unidirectional twin-tube tunnels while 13-km-long Sudhmahadev-Dranga stretch will have 8-km twin tube tunnels. The tunnels are aimed at bypassing difficult stretches of the twin highways and make them operational round-the-year even when there is snowfall in the upper reaches.

With tourism picking up, the better road connectivity will give boost to the sector in Udhampur, Chenab Valley and connecting areas. Sudhmahadev and Mantalai have already emerged as major pilgrim tourist destinations in Udhampur district of the Jammu region attracting large number of people daily.

The upcoming highways are also significant from defence point of view as they will serve as alternate road links to the Kashmir Valley from Jammu region.

Presently Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is only credible road-link between Jammu and Kashmir divisions as Rajouri-Poonch-Shopian Mughal road is only fair-weather road. However, with Srinagar now connected with train from Jammu, the connectivity has got a boost although only two Vande Bharat trains are running between the two divisions.