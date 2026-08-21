Union Cabinet approves setting up of J&K High Court Bench in Ladakh

Decision to significantly enhance access to justice: Amit Shah

*Big relief for Leh, Kargil litigants facing arduous journeys

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Aug 20: In a significant decision aimed at improving access to justice in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to set up a Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh.

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This announcement in this regard was made today by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah through a post on X.

"The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of the PM Narendra Modi, has decided to set up a Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Ladakh. This will significantly enhance access to justice for citizens living in remote areas of Ladakh by reducing the time required to avail themselves of the legal services they are entitled to. The Government is fully committed to the all round development of Ladakh and to ensuring constitutional safeguards", read the post of Union Home Minister.

According to the reliable sources in the J&K judiciary, the decision is expected to substantially ease the difficulties faced by litigants from the geographically remote and difficult terrain of Ladakh, who at present have to approach the Jammu or Srinagar wing of the High Court for adjudication of their cases.

The move assumes particular significance as Ladakh became a separate Union Territory in 2019, but its judicial matters continue to be dealt with through the two existing wings of the High Court.

At present, cases pertaining to Leh district are being heard and decided in the Jammu wing, while matters concerning Kargil district are being dealt with by the Srinagar wing of the High Court. This arrangement has meant considerable travel and logistical difficulties for litigants, lawyers and other stakeholders from Ladakh.

Sources said that roughly 500 cases pertaining to the Union Territory of Ladakh are presently pending before the two wings of the High Court. The setting up of a dedicated Bench in Ladakh is therefore expected to provide a major relief to litigants and reduce the dependence on the Jammu and Srinagar wings for hearing of their matters.

The Bench could also provide a more accessible judicial forum for the people of both Leh and Kargil, besides strengthening the institutional presence of the High Court within the Union Territory, they further said.

“While the permanent infrastructure for the High Court Bench at Ladakh would take time to come up, the Bench could begin functioning temporarily from the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre in Leh", sources said, adding "this arrangement would allow the judicial mechanism to become operational without waiting for construction and completion of a dedicated permanent High Court complex. The temporary arrangement could subsequently be shifted to the permanent infrastructure once the required facilities are created".

The decision of the Union Cabinet is also being viewed as an important step towards strengthening judicial infrastructure in Ladakh in line with the Government's stated commitment to the all-round development of the Union Territory and ensuring constitutional safeguards for its people.

The establishment of the Ladakh Bench comes at a time when the Collegium of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has already recommended 11 names to the Union Law Ministry for appointment of the Judges of the High Court.

Against the sanctioned strength of 25 Judges, the High Court presently has only 12 Judges in position, leaving a substantial number of posts vacant. The shortage of Judges has a direct bearing on the disposal of pending cases and the overall functioning of the High Court. With the proposed Ladakh Bench adding another institutional requirement, filling up existing vacancies assumes greater importance.

The proposed appointments, once cleared, could strengthen the overall judicial capacity of the High Court and help address the mounting pendency across its Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh jurisdictions.

The Cabinet decision on the Ladakh Bench is thus being seen as a significant judicial and administrative development, particularly for residents of a Union Territory where geographical distances and difficult terrain often make access to institutions of justice considerably more challenging.

For the people of Ladakh, the Bench is expected to bring the High Court physically closer to them, reduce the burden of travel to Jammu and Srinagar and make the delivery of justice more accessible and convenient.