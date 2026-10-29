Union Cabinet approves Rs 7,395 cr for PM Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana

3 pc DA for Central Govt employees, pensioners

*Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme gets nod

NEW DELHI, Oct 28:

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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an allocation of Rs 7,395 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calling it a paradigm shift from prescription-based schemes to a model focused on local-level capacity building and planning.

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Vaishnaw said the scheme would enable panchayats to identify their local resources and constraints, and prepare development plans based on their specific needs.

"This is a paradigm change," the minister said, explaining that the approach would move away from schemes that prescribe interventions and instead strengthen local institutions to plan for their own development.

In an official statement, the Panchayati Raj Ministry called it a "next-generation governance transformation initiative aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat".

The scheme is approved for implementation from 2026-27 to 2030-31, co-terminus with the Sixteenth Finance Commission period.

Out of the scheme's outlay of Rs 7,395.55 crore, the Central share is Rs 4,869.48 crore and the states' share is Rs 2,526.07 crore.

A major focus of the scheme is capacity-building of elected representatives. General and specialised training will be provided to elected representatives to improve their functioning and governance capabilities.

The Panchayati Raj Ministry said around 32 lakh elected representatives, along with panchayat functionaries and other stakeholders, across over 2.55 lakh panchayats and traditional local bodies will be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.

It will support the preparation of 2.55 lakh holistic Gram Panchayat Development Plans annually through the eGramSwaraj portal, bringing together local priorities, interventions of Central and state government departments, and available resources on a common digital platform. It will also strengthen coordination among departments to identify development gaps and improve the utilisation of available funds.

Meanwhile, Ahead of Diwali, the Union Cabinet approved a 3 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), benefiting over 1.17 crore central government employees and pensioners.

An additional instalment of DA to Central Government employees and DR to pensioners will be paid with effect from July 1, 2026.

The hike amounts to "an increase of 3 per cent over the existing rates of 60 per cent of the basic pay/pension, to compensate against price rise”, an official release said.

The combined impact on the exchequer due to the increase in DA and DR would be Rs 10,016.10 crore per year.

The decision will benefit about 48.54 lakh Central Government employees and 68.71 lakh pensioners.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also approved the Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS) with a budgetary outlay of Rs 10,000 crore up to FY40 to promote a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem in India.

According to an official statement, the scheme has the following major components -- interest subvention assistance (ISA), operational expenditure assistance (OEA), testing and certification assistance and land leasing support and operational expenditure assistance.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS) with budgetary outlay of Rs 10,000 crore up to FY 2039-40 envisages to establish a globally competitive container manufacturing ecosystem in India, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

“The scheme is intended to support new manufacturing facilities as well as expansion of existing container manufacturing units," the statement said.

The scheme for container manufacturing was announced in the Union Budget 2026-27.

"The Union Cabinet has approved a container manufacturing promotion scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore," I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a press conference. (PTI)