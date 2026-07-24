Union Cabinet Approves Draft Bill For Stricter Punishments In Paper Leak Cases

NEW DELHI, July 24: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a draft bill to ensure stricter punishments for paper leaks, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement in this effect, official sources said.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister at the Parliament House complex approved the draft bill to hand stricter punishments to those involved in paper leaks than the existing laws, the sources said.

In a video message around midnight on Thursday, Modi announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

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The announcement came in the wake of the ongoing protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for exam irregularities, reforms in the education system, and Rs 1 crore compensation to families of those students who committed suicide after the NEET-UG paper leak in May. (Agencies)