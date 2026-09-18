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Uniform Is Our Responsibility, Service To Nation Our Duty: DGP

    Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Nalin Prabhat on Friday congratulated the newly selected officers of the J&K Police (Gazetted) Services, urging them to understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the police uniform and serving the...

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Daily Excelsior
09:00 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Nalin Prabhat on Friday congratulated the newly selected officers of the J&K Police (Gazetted) Services, urging them to understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the police uniform and serving the nation.

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