Uniform Is Our Responsibility, Service To Nation Our Duty: DGP
Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Nalin Prabhat on Friday congratulated the newly selected officers of the J&K Police (Gazetted) Services, urging them to understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the police uniform and serving the...
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Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Nalin Prabhat on Friday congratulated the newly selected officers of the J&K Police (Gazetted) Services, urging them to understand the responsibility that comes with wearing the police uniform and serving the nation.
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